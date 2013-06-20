BRIEF-IAMGOLD says to develop solar power capacity for Essakane mine
* IAMGOLD partners with Eren Renewable Energy and AEMP to develop solar power capacity for Essakane mine
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 Brazil's jobless rate was stable at 5.8 percent in May, notching the same rate as in April, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
The number was above the median forecast of 5.7 percent in a Reuters survey of 27 economists. The estimates ranged from 5.3 percent to 5.9 percent.
* IAMGOLD partners with Eren Renewable Energy and AEMP to develop solar power capacity for Essakane mine
March 6 Delta Air Lines Inc on Monday cut its operating margin forecast for the current quarter, citing higher costs, and said it expected passenger unit revenue, a closely watched revenue metric, to be at the lower end of its forecast.
* On March 3, 2017, entered into waiver and amendment no. 11 with Wells Fargo Bank NA - SEC filing