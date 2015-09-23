(Updates with decision to postpone vote on some vetoes)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, Sept 23 Brazil's Congress early on
Wednesday upheld key presidential vetoes to avert a surge in
public expenditure and postponed a decision on a possible salary
increase for judiciary employees, in a rare victory for an
embattled government struggling to rebalance its fiscal
accounts.
Lawmakers decided to uphold President Dilma Rousseff's veto
of a bill to remove social security taxes on diesel fuel
purchases. The bill would have cost the government 64.6 billion
reais ($15.95 billion) in lost revenue until 2019, according to
official data.
Lawmakers also maintained the veto of a bill to allow
workers to retire earlier with full pension benefits.
The proposed formula to calculate the retirement age of
workers would have raised public expenditure by an extra 1.1
trillion reais until 2050, government data showed.
After a long session extending beyond the midnight hour,
Congress postponed the vote on two vetoes of bills that
threatened to raise public expenditure in coming years: a hefty
wage hike for judiciary employees and a raise in benefit
payments for retirees. Congress has not yet set a date for
voting on the remaining vetoes.
Uncertainty over the vetoes dragged the Brazilian real
to its weakest level on record on Tuesday, as it traded
above 4 per U.S dollar. The real has shed nearly 35 percent of
its value against the U.S. dollar so far this year as the
economic and political crises have deepened.
Repeated clashes between Rousseff and her wide-ranging
alliance in Congress have exacerbated an economic slowdown and
led Standard & Poor's to strip Brazil of its investment-grade
rating earlier this month.
Rousseff, a leftist who was re-elected in October, is
pushing for more tax hikes and spending cuts to plug a widening
fiscal gap and avert downgrades from other ratings agencies. If
two rating agencies cut Brazil's debt grade to junk it could
spark a capital exodus from an economy that until recently was a
Wall Street favorite.
Rousseff's victory in maintaining those crucial vetoes does
not mean that lawmakers will support her fiscal adjustment plan,
analysts say.
Senior lawmakers and business leaders have publicly opposed
new tax increases and demand deeper spending cuts to shore up
the government's finances.
($1 = 4.0493 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore and Chizu Nomiyama)