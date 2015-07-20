SAO PAULO, July 20 Bringing inflation in Brazil back to the center of the official target next year is feasible as signs of disinflation emerge, central bank director Tony Volpon said on Monday.

Speaking to investors in Sao Paulo, Volpon said the ongoing economic adjustment should bring down inflation expectations in 2016. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)