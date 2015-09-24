SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Private equity firm Advent
will continue working on the consolidation of Brazil's education
industry, a senior executive said on Thursday, adding that there
are enough quality assets available to drive deals despite the
economic cycle.
"Consolidation makes sense for those who understand the
market and identify where to extract synergies," said Maia
Alves, a director at Advent. The firm entered the sector in
Brazil with a stake in Kroton Educacional, the
world's largest for-profit education company, which it sold in
2013.
