SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Private equity firm Advent will continue working on the consolidation of Brazil's education industry, a senior executive said on Thursday, adding that there are enough quality assets available to drive deals despite the economic cycle.

"Consolidation makes sense for those who understand the market and identify where to extract synergies," said Maia Alves, a director at Advent. The firm entered the sector in Brazil with a stake in Kroton Educacional, the world's largest for-profit education company, which it sold in 2013. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)