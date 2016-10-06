BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
SAO PAULO Oct 6 Brazilian Senate President Renan Calheiros sent a letter on Thursday to President Michel Temer asking that he issue a presidential decree to free up credits related to the Fies student loan program, according to a Senate statement.
Disbursement of the Fies loans, which the government uses to subsidize university education for poorer students, is part of a bill sent to Congress that was not voted on as expected on Wednesday due to lack of a quorum, the letter said.
Reuters reported that Brazil's Education Minister Mendonça Filho asked lawmakers to approve the Fies credits as soon as possible. Once approved by lawmakers, the government is expected to release 702.5 million reais ($217.7 million) in Fies credits. ($1 = 3.2260 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.
* A-Mark Precious Metals increases quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.08 per share for the fiscal second quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: