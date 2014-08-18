(Corrects date in dateline to Aug 18)
BRASILIA Aug 18 Environmentalist Marina Silva
will enter Brazil's presidential race in second place with the
support of 21 percent of voters and would be tied with President
Dilma Rousseff in a second-round runoff, a poll showed on
Monday.
Silva has drawn almost three times more support than the
late center-leftist candidate Eduardo Campos, who she is
expected to replace in the race after his death last week in a
plane crash.
Support for the leftist Rousseff was unchanged at 36
percent, according to the poll.
It showed that Silva would deprive Rousseff of the votes
needed to win the Oct. 5 election outright and surpass her in a
second-round runoff by 47 percent of the votes against 43
percent, within the poll's margin of error.
Silva, who won 19.3 percent in the 2010 presidential
election, is now polling ahead of centrist Aecio Neves, the
market favorite, who remained at 20 percent.
Campos was killed in an Aug. 13 plane crash and his
Brazilian Socialist Party plans to launch Silva as its
presidential candidate on Wednesday.
The poll conducted Aug. 14-16 was the first based on Silva's
expected entry into the race and could be skewed by a sympathy
vote. The numbers could change when Silva hits the campaign
trail and begins to define her policies.
