BRASILIA, Sept 9 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff has narrowed environmentalist Marina Silva's lead in a
likely second-round presidential election runoff in October to
three percentage points from six points two weeks ago, a new
opinion poll showed on Tuesday.
Silva would win the runoff by 45.5 percent of voter support
against 42.7 percent for Rousseff, who has gained five
percentage points since the previous survey by polling firm MDA.
The MDA poll commissioned by the transport industry lobby
CNT surveyed 2,002 people between Sept 5-7 and has a margin of
error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.
