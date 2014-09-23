RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 23 President Dilma Rousseff and environmentalist Marina Silva are tied in a likely second-round runoff to Brazil's presidential election next month, a new poll showed on Tuesday.

Rousseff would have 41 percent of the votes against 41 percent for Silva if the runoff were held today, according to the survey by the Ibope polling firm.

In first-round voting, scheduled for Oct. 5, Rousseff has 38 percent voter support and Silva 29 percent. That compares with 36 percent for Rousseff and 30 percent for Silva in the previous Ibope poll a week ago. Support for centrist candidate Aecio Neves held at 19 percent.

If no candidate wins an outright majority in the first round, the election will be decided in a runoff between the top two vote-getters on Oct. 26.

The new Ibope poll surveyed 3,010 respondents nationwide between Sept 18-23 and has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points. It was commissioned by media conglomerate Globo Comunicações and was broadcast on TV Globo nightly news program. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Diane Craft)