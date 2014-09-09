(Adds market reaction, paragraph 13)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, Sept 9 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff has recovered ground and would be tied in popular
support with opposition politician Marina Silva in a runoff vote
in October, a new poll showed on Tuesday, though a festering
corruption scandal threatens to complicate Rousseff's
re-election bid.
The poll showed that Silva, an environmentalist, would win a
likely runoff election against Rousseff with 45.5 percent of the
vote against 42.7 percent for the incumbent, a statistical tie
within the poll's margin of error. The previous survey by
polling firm MDA had shown Silva with a six percentage point
lead.
The survey was begun before a scandal involving alleged
bribery at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
was reported over the weekend. The allegations by a
jailed former Petrobras executive that dozens of politicians
from the governing coalition received kickbacks are expected to
complicate Rousseff's bid for re-election.
The Rousseff administration's approval rating, however, has
risen to 37.5 percent in the poll from 33.1 percent two weeks
ago.
The MDA poll showed Rousseff winning the first round of
voting on Oct. 5 with 38.1 percent, up from 34.2 percent in the
previous poll. Silva remains in second place with 33.5 percent,
up from 28.2 percent in the earlier poll.
Support for market favorite Aecio Neves in the first round
fell to 14.7 percent from 16 percent two weeks ago.
Silva, a popular anti-establishment figure, surged in the
polls after she was thrust into the race last month by the death
in a plane crash of her party's original candidate. She is still
well-positioned to win the election if it goes as expected to a
second-round runoff on Oct. 26 between the top two vote-getters.
Support for Silva appears to have leveled off, however, and
she is facing criticism for flip-flopping on issues such as gay
marriage and nuclear energy, for which she withdrew her backing.
"Marina has hit her ceiling and she is now a target, while
the ruling Workers' Party has plenty of resources to apply to
the campaign," said André Cesar, an independent analyst in
Brasilia. "Rousseff is showing that she is still competitive and
can win this election," he said.
Analysts are divided over the impact of the Petrobras
scandal. Some say it will worsen public anger over corruption in
Rousseff's Workers' Party, while others expect the allegations
will lose steam.
On the economic front, Brazil has tipped into recession this
year, but the government has managed to keep unemployment low
and layoffs have not affected its voter base.
But in more bad news for Rousseff, Moody's Investors Service
raised a red flag on Tuesday saying that it may cut Brazil's
credit rating in the next couple of years if the government does
not tighten fiscal discipline as the economy slows
down.
Rousseff's recovery in the MDA poll disappointed investors
hoping for an end to her interventionist economic policies and,
coupled with the warning from Moody's, contributed to weakening
the Brazilian currency by almost 1 percent to 2.28 reais to the
dollar and to a drop in the Bovespa stock index.
The MDA poll commissioned by the transport industry lobby
CNT surveyed 2,002 people between Sept. 5-7 and has a margin of
error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.
(Editing by W Simon; and Peter Galloway)