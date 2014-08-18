(Corrects date in dateline to Aug 18)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Aug 18 Environmentalist Marina Silva
will enter Brazil's presidential race in a strong second place,
backed by 21 percent of voters, and could overtake President
Dilma Rousseff in a second-round runoff, a poll showed on
Monday.
Silva has drawn almost three times more support than the
late center-left candidate Eduardo Campos who she is poised to
replace in the race after his death last week in a plane crash.
The contest is being closely watched by investors weary of
slow growth and state interference in Latin America's largest
economy under the leftist Rousseff, and they are hoping to see a
more market-friendly leader take office.
Support for Rousseff was unchanged at 36 percent, according
to the Datafolha poll.
It showed that Silva would deprive Rousseff of the votes
needed to win the Oct. 5 election outright and surpass her in a
second-round runoff by 47 percent against 43 percent, within the
poll's margin of error.
Silva, who won 19.3 percent in the 2010 presidential
election as the Green Party candidate, is now outstripping
centrist and market favourite Aecio Neves, who remained at 20
percent.
Campos was killed in an Aug. 13 plane crash and his
Brazilian Socialist Party plans to launch Silva as its
presidential candidate on Wednesday.
Tens of thousands of Brazilians gathered on Sunday in the
northeastern city of Recife to bid farewell to Campos, a popular
state governor whose death could initially give Silva's campaign
a boost.
The poll conducted Aug. 14-16 was the first based on Silva's
expected election run and could be skewed by a sympathy vote.
The numbers could change when Silva hits the campaign trail and
begins to define her policies.
Silva draws the support of many disenchanted Brazilians who
were not planning to vote but will do so now that she will be
top of the ticket, Datafolha said. If she does not run, Rousseff
would win re-election in the first round, it said.
Silva appeals to young voters disillusioned with Brazil's
establishment and seeking an alternative to the two-decades-old
rivalry between Rousseff's Workers' Party and Neves' Brazilian
Social Democratic Party.
The daughter of illiterate rubber-tappers who turned to
politics to defend the Amazon rainforest, Silva has an
anti-establishment style endearing to Brazilians who took to the
streets last year to protest against corruption, the high cost
of living and inadequate public services.
A devout Pentecostal Christian, she also has a loyal
following among evangelical voters, an increasingly influential
segment of the Brazilian electorate.
Silva's conservationist views have put her at odds with
Brazil's powerful agribusiness lobby, though her economic
advisers say she has become more pragmatic since she held up
licenses for roads and hydroelectric dams in the Amazon region
as environment minister in the first Workers' Party government.
While Silva is an unknown quantity to many investors, they
would rather see her win than Rousseff.
The prospects of a Rousseff defeat drove up the Sao Paulo
stock market last week, especially share prices for state-run
companies that have lost market value during her administration
marked by state intervention in the economy.
The poll of 2,843 eligible voters had a margin of error of 2
percentage points and was published on the website of the Folha
de S.Paulo newspaper.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Mark Heinrich)