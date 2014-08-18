(Updates with market reaction, analyst comments)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Aug 18 Marina Silva's entry into
Brazil's presidential race will almost certainly force the
October election into a second-round runoff and the
environmentalist could even unseat President Dilma Rousseff,
according to a poll released on Monday.
It showed Silva with the support of 21 percent of voters,
almost three times more than center-left candidate Eduardo
Campos, who she is poised to replace on the Brazilian Socialist
Party's ticket after his death last week in a plane crash.
Support for Rousseff in the survey by polling firm Datafolha
was unchanged from last month at 36 percent and remained at 20
percent for centrist and market favorite Aecio Neves, showing
that Silva's surge came among voters who were previously
undecided.
The poll showed Silva depriving Rousseff of the votes she
needs to win the election outright in the first round of voting
on Oct. 5. It also showed Silva ahead of Rousseff by 4
percentage points if there is a runoff between the two.
If Silva can sustain that momentum, she could pose the
biggest threat to the ruling Workers' Party since it was voted
in under Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva almost 12 years ago.
Brazil's stocks and currency gained on Monday as investors
welcomed the prospect that Rousseff could be defeated, ending
interventionist policies that have soured business confidence in
Brazil's once-booming economy.
The poll was not all bad news for Rousseff, however. It
showed that her government's approval rating rose six percentage
points to 38 percent, probably due to a slowdown in inflation,
which is a major concern for voters.
Silva's numbers may have been given a short-term boost by
public sympathy over Campos' death and analysts said it is still
Rousseff's election to lose.
"You can't rule out a contender who is still in first
place," said Thiago de Aragão, a partner at Arko Advice, a
political risk consultancy in Brasilia.
"Rousseff has a bigger party structure, she is still
leading, and she has more TV time and money. If she uses those
advantages to the fullest, it's going to be hard to lose."
The poll raised red flags for Neves, who had been Rousseff's
main challenger but is now one percentage point behind Silva.
"Neves is now fighting for survival and will have to step up
his criticism of Silva for her environmental policies that worry
investors," said Andre Cesar, a political analyst in Brasilia.
CHANGE OF STRATEGY
Rousseff will have to change her campaign strategy, which
until now has focused on painting Neves as an elitist intent on
undoing the social gains that poorer Brazilians have enjoyed in
recent years, said Tony Volpon, head of emerging markets
research at Nomura Securities.
This "us versus them" rhetoric, Volpon said in a note to
clients, will not work with Silva, the daughter of illiterate
rubber-tappers who used to be a member of the Workers' Party and
also served as Lula's environment minister.
The Brazilian Socialist Party plans to formally launch
Silva, who won 19.3 percent running for the Green Party in the
2010 presidential election, as its candidate on Wednesday. Silva
had been Campos' running mate until he was killed in a plane
crash on Aug. 13.
Tens of thousands of Brazilians gathered on Sunday in the
northeastern city of Recife to bid farewell to Campos, a
successful two-time governor of Pernambuco state.
The Datafolha poll was the first based on Silva's expected
election run and could be skewed by a sympathy vote. The numbers
could change when Silva hits the campaign trail and begins to
outline her policies.
Silva draws support from many disenchanted Brazilians who
were not planning to vote but will do so now that she will be
top of the ticket, Datafolha said.
Her rejection numbers are also much lower: 11 percent said
they would never vote for Silva, versus 34 percent for Rousseff.
Silva appeals to young voters disillusioned with Brazil's
establishment and seeking an alternative to the two-decades-old
rivalry between Rousseff's Workers' Party and Neves' Brazilian
Social Democracy Party.
Silva's anti-establishment style has also endeared her to
Brazilians who took to the streets last year to protest against
corruption, the high cost of living and poor public services.
A devout Pentecostal Christian, she also has a loyal
following among evangelical voters, an increasingly influential
segment of the Brazilian electorate.
The poll of 2,843 eligible voters was conducted Aug. 14-16
in 176 cities and had a margin of error of 2 percentage points.
