By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Aug 20 Environmentalist Marina Silva
officially launched a bid for president on Wednesday, upending
Brazil's October elections and threatening the ruling Workers'
Party's 12-year hold on power.
Silva, until now a vice-presidential candidate for the
Brazilian Socialist Party, accepted its nomination to top the
ticket after candidate Eduardo Campos, a former governor and
rising political star, was killed in a plane crash last week.
Viewed as an outsider with no links to traditional elites,
Silva is a former environment minister whose ironclad
environmental and religious beliefs prompt critics to call her
inflexible but supporters to praise her as Brazil's most
principled politician.
Silva, a rubber tapper in her youth who was illiterate until
adolescence, appeals mostly to young voters disgusted with
Brazil's political establishment.
But she is also embraced by Brazil's large evangelical
Christian community and has proven, in a 2010 bid for the
presidency with the Green Party, to be an attractive candidate
for independent voters seeking an alternative to the Workers'
Party and its main opposition, the business-friendly Brazilian
Social Democracy Party (PSDB).
An opinion poll on Monday showed Silva, who has vowed to
find common ground between her activist ideals and
investor-friendly economic policies, tied in second place with
the PSDB's Aecio Neves for the Oct. 5 election.
The vote is expected to go to a runoff, at which point Silva
or Neves, whomever finishes ahead, enjoys growing odds of
defeating President Dilma Rousseff, who has overseen four years
of lackluster growth in Brazil's previously booming economy.
On Tuesday, a PSDB source told Reuters the party, to ensure
Rousseff is unseated, would back Silva in a runoff if Neves
failed to make it.
Still, Silva's prospects could fade when the emotional
impact of Campos's death subsides and the two much-bigger
parties begin heavy campaign spending.
AMAZON RAINFOREST
Silva, a 56-year-old pioneer of Brazil's environmental
movement, entered politics to fight for Amazon conservation.
Once a member of the Workers' Party, which embraced
environmental causes before assuming a developmentalist tack
once it came into power, Silva served as environment minister
during the administration of former president Luiz Inacio Lula
da Silva, Rousseff's predecessor.
As minister Silva clashed with other officials, including
Rousseff, over the licensing of hydroelectric dams in the
Amazon, ultimately leading her to resign. As a Workers' Party
opponent in 2010, she reaped a stronger-than-expected 19 percent
of the vote.
For this candidacy to succeed, Silva must broaden her base
and draw funding from sectors of Brazilian society, particularly
the business segment, long wary of her views.
To overcome suspicions by Brazil's powerful agribusiness
sector, which accounts for one quarter of Brazil's economy and
44 percent of its exports, the PSB picked as her running mate a
farm-friendly congressman from Rio Grande do Sul, an
agribusiness stronghold. The congressman, Beto Albuquerque, a
decade ago pushed through Congress, despite Silva's objections,
legislation legalizing the use of genetically modified soybeans.
If elected, Silva's economic advisers say her policies would
be as business-friendly as those advocated by Neves.
Among other pledges, Silva would ensure autonomy of the
central bank and streamline a government budget long criticized
as wasteful by investors and Brazil's business community.
