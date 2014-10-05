By Paulo Prada
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 5 Brazilians vote Sunday in
the most unpredictable presidential election in decades and the
first since the end of an economic boom underpinning the leftist
Workers' Party's 12-year rule.
As President Dilma Rousseff seeks a second term, voters are
weighing whether the socioeconomic gains of the last decade are
enough to reject the candidacies of a popular environmentalist
and a pro-business social democrat, who both promise to
jumpstart the economy after four years of lackluster growth.
Polls now show Rousseff as the front runner in a race that
is likely to go to a runoff on Oct. 26, following one of the
most competitive campaigns since Brazil returned to democracy in
1985. The death of one candidate, the unexpected surge of
another, and bitter marketing by Rousseff to claw back into the
lead have contributed to a nail-biter election as uncertain as
the course of the country itself.
"It really is too close to call," said Rafael Cortez, a
political analyst with Tendencias, a consultancy in Sao Paulo.
"Volatility and frustration favor opposition candidates, but you
don't really have a crisis to topple the government, either."
Rousseff's main rivals are Marina Silva, a hero of the
global conservation movement and ruling party defector now with
the Brazilian Socialist Party, and Aecio Neves, a senator and
former state governor from the centrist party that laid the
groundwork for Brazil's economic boom last decade.
The two opposition candidates, in a last-minute sprint for
runner-up, both vow to return to the market-friendly economic
policies that critics say Rousseff abandoned, especially strict
budget and inflation targets. They also promise to stop meddling
with the big, state-run banks and companies that have been
subject to political intervention and corruption scandals in
recent years.
"It's shameful what has happened to our public companies,"
Neves complained Thursday night during the final televised
debate among the candidates, citing a multi-million dollar
kickback scandal now roiling state-run energy company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras.
After trailing Silva for most of the campaign, Neves may
have built up enough momentum to advance to a runoff against
Rousseff. Three polls on Saturday showed Neves slightly ahead of
Silva.
RULING PARTY SUPPORT
Rousseff can count on a bedrock of support among the working
class, thanks to generous social welfare programs that grew in
scope during the two terms of her hugely popular predecessor and
political godfather, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
"I will vote for Dilma," said Cesar Rogerio, a postman
making deliveries Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, citing the
uncertainty many working-class voters feel about the direction
her rivals might take.
"It's bad with her, but will be worse without her."
Even after mass protests a year ago, sparked by the economic
malaise and anger over corruption and poor public services,
Rousseff heads into the first round as the favorite, helped by a
barrage of negative campaigning that eroded an early lead by
Silva.
Rousseff might even eke out a first-round victory, although
no poll has suggested she has the impetus to clear the 50
percent needed to win the election on Sunday. The numbers for a
runoff are tighter, but also give Rousseff an edge.
During the boom, fueled by soaring commodity exports to
China and other emerging economies, Brazil's economy grew by an
average of more than 4 percent a year, lifting more than 30
million people from poverty. Now the economy, which dipped into
recession last quarter, is on track to grow less than 2 percent
a year by the end of Rousseff's term in December.
Unemployment, however, remains near a record low, despite
the weak economy, bolstering Rousseff's popularity among
working-class voters.
The daylong vote will unfold at 450,000 polling stations
across the country of 200 million people, from the densely
populated metropolitan areas of the southeast to remote Amazon
villages. Voters will also elect governors, members of Congress
and state legislators.
More than 140 million people are registered to vote in
Brazil, where everyone between the ages of 18 and 70 is required
to cast a ballot. The voting is fully computerized, meaning
results are expected just a few hours after polls close in
western states.
Because of the tight race, campaigning has been noisier than
usual in a country where the electoral process at times feels
more like a carnival than a race.
Candidates employ armies of pamphleteers and flag-wavers at
street corners, while campaign jingles, often composed by
celebrity musicians, blast from sound cars and televisions.
Broadcasters are required by law to carry an allotted amount of
electoral content.
To stand out, some candidates use gimmicks, posing as clowns
and super heroes, or harping on secondary issues such as
marijuana legalization and kindness to animals.
This year's frenzy was briefly disrupted in August, when
Eduardo Campos, the original Socialist Party candidate for
president, died in a plane crash. After a week of mourning, the
race was upended when Silva, who had been his running mate, took
his place and soared in the polls.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Todd
Benson and Andre Grenon)