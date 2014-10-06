By Paulo Prada
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 6 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff faces a tough election runoff against her pro-business
rival, Aecio Neves, after he rode a dramatic late surge and won
strong support in the first round of voting on Sunday.
Neves, a former two-term state governor and senator who had
been widely written off until the last few days of the campaign,
took second place with 33.6 percent of the vote and now faces
the leftist Rousseff in the runoff on Oct. 26.
Rousseff won 41.6 percent support and remains a slight
favorite but Neves is within striking distance and will pick up
support from voters who had backed other anti-government
candidates.
The runoff campaign will be a battle between opposing
visions for development in Brazil -- the state-led capitalism of
the ruling Workers' Party as it struggles to revive an economy
that fell into recession in the first half of the year, and the
market-friendly policies promised by Neves and his centrist
Brazilian Social Democracy Party, or PSDB.
The two parties have dominated politics since Brazil
returned to democracy three decades ago and their electoral
battles highlight class divisions in a country struggling with a
huge gap between haves and have-nots.
Rousseff came out ahead in the first round of voting thanks
to working-class supporters who are still grateful to her party
for economic gains and popular social welfare programs it
expanded since it came to power 12 years ago.
Recent polls have given Rousseff an edge over Neves in a
runoff, with an advantage of as much as 8 percentage points,
although Neves will have momentum on his side after his showing
on Sunday.
"Brazil cannot go backwards," Rousseff said as she
celebrated her first-place finish. "I clearly understood the
message from the streets and from the ballot boxes. The majority
of Brazilians want us to speed up the Brazil we are building."
Neves, however, will likely pick up support from many of the
voters who backed Marina Silva, a prominent environmentalist who
entered the race late and led opinion polls but fell away in the
final days. She came in third with 21.3 percent of the vote.
After mass protests last year illustrated growing discontent
over ills ranging from corruption to poor public services, Silva
and Neves wooed a grab-bag of anti-Rousseff voters.
Silva stopped just shy of endorsing Neves on Sunday night.
"There is no way to misinterpret the sentiment of voters, of
the 60 percent who moved for change," she said.
With the economy in its fourth year of slow growth following
a sustained boom during much of the previous decade, Rousseff is
vulnerable. And Neves, having clawed back from a distant third
place in polls earlier in the campaign, enjoys newfound vigor.
"He is now a difficult adversary," said Andre Cesar, a
political analyst in Brasilia. "He gained force and drive when
he got back in the race."
To win, Neves will have to convince voters that his promise
to jumpstart the economy won't come at the expense of social
programs, especially a popular monthly stipend that low-income
families receive in exchange for keeping their kids in school.
Neves, 54, has vowed to keep the programs, which have become
a symbol of Workers' Party rule even though they were first
implemented by the PSDB.
Late on Sunday, he promised "the best project for Brazil"
and said he represents "Brazilians who want the country growing
again, generating jobs and improving the lives of people."
STRAY POLICIES?
Workers' Party voters are betting that Rousseff, 66, can
weather the economic slowdown and ensure continued progress for
blue-collar Brazilians.
Despite falling investment, weak consumer confidence and a
loss of competitiveness by Brazilian manufacturers, Rousseff and
her supporters blame the economic woes on international
instability, not her policies.
Neves says Rousseff has strayed too far from policies of
fiscal discipline originally introduced by his party when it
held power for two terms before the Workers' Party took office.
Credited by most economists as laying the groundwork for
last decade's boom, the policies were largely kept in place by
former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Rousseff's mentor
and predecessor.
Neves is pledging to streamline government finances and
return to the triad of policies that economists say set firm
foundations for the boom during Lula's presidency - fiscal
discipline, inflation control and a free-floating currency.
Since Rousseff took office in 2011, she has sought to boost
specific industries and areas of the economy with targeted
stimulus packages. But critics say problems will persist until
deeper reforms make Brazil more efficient.
Inflation is running just above the government's official
tolerance ceiling of 6.5 percent, eroding purchasing power for
many of those who benefited during the boom.
Brazilian industry, crippled by a currency that Rousseff
sought to shore up, has grown less competitive against foreign
rivals.
In recent weeks, as the president rebounded in opinion
polls, investors battered Brazil's stock market and
drove the real currency to a five-year low.
But late on Sunday, heartened by Neves' showing, investors
said they expected a rally.
"The expectation now is that we're going to have a highly
competitive second round of elections," said Mauro Schneider,
chief economist at CGD Securities in Sao Paulo. "Markets are
poised to have a strong positive reaction."
Still, many voters say they are willing to give Rousseff and
her party the benefit of the doubt. "It's not that they're doing
such a good job, but they are the ones most attuned to the needs
of the people," said Luiza Soares, a 22-year-old supermarket
clerk in the southeastern city of Sao Jose dos Campos.
(Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Walter
Brandimarte and Patricia Duarte; Editing by Todd Benson and
Kieran Murray)