(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Oct 22 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff pulled ahead of opposition candidate Aecio Neves in
another poll on Wednesday and looks like a slight favorite
heading into what is expected to be the country's tightest
election in decades.
The Datafolha poll was the fourth in three days to show
Rousseff approaching Sunday's runoff vote with a slight edge
over Neves, who had stirred investor enthusiasm by promising
business-friendly policies to revive a sluggish economy.
Brazil's stocks and currency have sold off this week as
Neves lost momentum in a race that he was recently leading. The
benchmark Bovespa stock index hovered above a four-month
low on Wednesday, and the real seesawed near its weakest
level since 2008.
In contrast to the pessimism in financial markets, voters
surveyed by Datafolha expressed a surge of optimism about
Brazil's economy, suggesting Rousseff's well-oiled campaign was
restoring confidence despite a recession this year.
In the new survey, Rousseff's share of voter support has
risen to 47 percent from 46 percent in a Datafolha poll
published on Monday. Support for Neves remained at 43 percent.
Neves dismissed recent surveys on Tuesday, noting that for
the Oct. 5 first-round vote, pollsters had underestimated his
support and overestimated Rousseff's by a margin of 10 points.
While Rousseff has widened her lead to 4 percentage points,
the difference between them is still within Datafolha's margin
of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
Excluding undecided voters and spoiled and blank survey
responses, Rousseff has 52 percent support against 48 percent
for Neves, the poll showed, the same result as on Monday.
Rousseff has gained ground by reminding voters of the rising
wages and expanding social programs many have enjoyed over the
past 12 years of Workers' Party rule, drawing on the charisma of
her mentor and predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Lula returned to the campaign trail with gusto over the past
week after a brief hiatus, reinforcing his party's connection
with the tens of millions of Brazilians that climbed out of
poverty over the past decade.
MORE OPTIMISM
Neves' rejection numbers have edged up in polls in recent
weeks as Rousseff repeatedly said her rival would govern for the
elite and cut back the vaunted social programs that have become
synonymous with the Workers' Party.
Neves insists he would preserve those programs while curbing
other government spending, taming inflation and ending what he
calls heavy-handed industrial policies in order to restore
investor confidence. But his message may be losing traction as
voters' outlook brightens.
Just 15 percent of Brazilians in Datafolha's latest survey
expected the economy to worsen, down from 25 percent in late
September and 36 percent in early June. About a quarter worried
that unemployment would increase, down from more than a third
last month and half of those surveyed in June.
As a result, Neves' criticism of Rousseff may be backfiring.
He has accused her of mismanaging the economy and standing by as
a corruption scandal rocked Brazil's largest company, state-run
oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro, but neither issue
seems to be changing many voters' minds.
Instead, Brazilians who are turned off by the negative tone
of the presidential campaign have been increasingly blaming
Neves. Datafolha found 36 percent thought he was running the
more aggressive campaign, compared with 24 percent who thought
so of Rousseff.
(Additional reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Todd Benson
and Lisa Von Ahn)