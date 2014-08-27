By Walter Brandimarte
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 27 Investors are warming up
to a possible victory by Marina Silva in Brazil's presidential
election as the popular environmentalist emerges as their best
shot at avoiding four more years of a government they strongly
dislike.
Disdain for President Dilma Rousseff's leftist policies runs
so deep in Brazilian financial markets that one comment making
the rounds there says: "Marina is like Russian roulette, but
Dilma is like a fully-loaded revolver."
It captures the mistrust that many investors feel toward
Silva, whose history of volatile decisions, lack of executive
experience and emphasis on eco-friendly policies, even at the
possible expense of economic growth, have all raised red flags.
But a recent rally in Brazilian assets suggests that, at
least for now, investors are looking past their misgivings.
Stocks are up 10 percent over the past two weeks, including
a more than 2 percent rise on Wednesday, as Silva surges in the
race for the Oct. 5 election.
Opinion polls released on Tuesday night and Wednesday
morning show Silva with a significant lead over Rousseff in the
event of a second-round runoff on Oct. 26, which now seems
certain.
A physically frail figure who grew up poor in the Amazon,
learned to read only as a teenager, and combines evangelical
Christianity with a fervent following among Facebook-savvy,
educated urban youth, Silva's contradictions can be bewildering
even to Brazilians, let alone investors on Wall Street.
Yet, since formally entering the presidential race last week
following the death of her Brazilian Socialist Party's previous
candidate in a plane crash, Silva has earned comparisons to
other global leaders who recently rode a youth-driven desire for
change to victory.
Ilan Solot, a strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in
London, compared Silva to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi,
who won election this year in another major emerging market
that, like Brazil, has seen economic growth slow sharply.
"Not only do we think she has a very high chance of winning
the elections - say, greater than 50 percent chance - but we
also believe that a Silva government would be very positive for
Brazil, both for markets and for the country as a whole," Solot
said.
To be sure, Brazil's presidential race is only now reaching
its boiling point with the debut of campaign ads on TV, which
are free in Brazil and parceled out according to parties' size
in Congress.
The airwaves will thus be dominated by Rousseff and centrist
Senator Aecio Neves, who are backed by larger coalitions than
Silva's. That gives them a good opportunity to claw back support
following Siva's surge.
DELEGATING ECONOMIC POLICY
Rousseff still has a strong base of support in Brazil's
impoverished northeast, where her government's social programs
are very popular.
Yet nowhere is antipathy toward Rousseff greater than in the
country's financial capital, Sao Paulo, where investors are
tired of sustaining heavy losses since she took over in 2011.
Since then, Brazil's economy has grown less than 2 percent a
year on average, and the real has lost 26 percent.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index plunged 35 percent
through last March, when it started recovering on bets that
either Rousseff would be less interventionist in a second term
or that whoever replaces her would be more business-friendly.
Even now, it is down about 12 percent during her presidency.
Of the three main candidates, most financial investors still
seem to prefer Neves.
A seasoned politician from a centrist party with large
governing experience, he is considered the safest alternative to
ensure economic stability while luring private investment back
into the country.
Yet recent polls have shown Silva with a solid grip on
second place for the Oct. 5 vote, which would put her into the
runoff against Rousseff.
Since entering the race, Silva has worked to cast herself as
a reformist, pro-market figure whose policies, if elected, would
not be much different from Neves'.
Her team of experts includes respected Brazilian economist
Eduardo Giannetti da Fonseca and sociologist Neca Setubal, one
of the heirs to Itau Unibanco SA, Brazil's largest
private-sector bank.
"The fact that Silva brings with her advisors of (that)
caliber ... gives markets a lot of comfort," said Marcelo
Salomon, an emerging markets analyst with Barclays in New York.
"I'm giving a vote of confidence to Marina Silva."
Given her strong team, Silva also seems likely to steer
clear of what investors see as one of Rousseff's main pitfalls -
the desire to constantly intervene in the economy.
Rousseff has alternately raised and lowered taxes while also
making policy decisions that caused huge losses for state-run
oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA and others.
"(Silva) passes the message that she would be the country's
president and not its chief economist," said Eric Fine, emerging
market debt portfolio manager at Vaneck, a New York-based money
manager with $33.8 billion in assets.
Fine said he is currently avoiding Brazilian assets that
suffer from "policy uncertainty," such as government debt.
At a recent meeting with bankers in Sao Paulo, Silva
reportedly said that, if elected, she would mostly delegate
economic policy to advisers and focus on other issues that
interest her more, such as environmental policy, poverty
reduction and anti-corruption efforts.
"I'm not going to try to manage something I don't
understand," one banker present quoted her as saying.
Giannetti da Fonseca has said Silva would restore a
government commitment with fiscal discipline, inflation targets,
and a free-floating exchange rate - the "tripod" of economic
policies first adopted by former president Fernando Henrique
Cardoso, of Neves' PSDB party.
Given the similarities between the economic platforms of
Silva and Neves, a PSDB source told Reuters last week that the
party would support her if Neves fails to make the runoff.
Still, some investors and analysts warn that a Silva
government could be a leap in the dark.
They fear her reputation for inflexiblity could be a
problem, especially since her own thin party support would force
her to work with bigger, more established parties in order to
move needed legislation through Congress.
She would also likely face an adverse economic scenario of
low growth, high inflation and current account deficits upon
taking office in early 2015.
"I don't think markets think she will be worse than Dilma.
But because of Brazil's economic problems, the situation may
require someone who's more tested," said Vaneck's Fine.
(Additional reporting by Brian Winter and Bruno Federowski in
Sao Paulo, Editing by Brian Winter and Kieran Murray)