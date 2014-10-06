RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 6 Brazilian stocks, currency and bonds are expected to rally on Monday as a market-favorite candidate won strong voter support in a first-round of elections to challenge president Dilma Rousseff, whom investors accuse of driving Latin America's largest economy into a recession.

Aecio Neves of the centrist PSDB party made a dramatic late surge from third place in opinion polls to finish with 33.6 percent of votes in the Sunday elections, trailing Rousseff with 41.6 percent support.

Investors blame Rousseff's leftist policies, which include fuel subsidies, an erratic tax policy, and higher government spending, for failing to keep inflation on target and discouraging much-needed investment to jumpstart the economy.

Opinion polls showing Rousseff had gained momentum ahead of the Sunday vote had caused Brazilian stocks to plunge about 12 percent over the past 30 days, with the real sinking to its weakest level in nearly six years.

"You had a scenario indicating that Dilma would get nearly twice as many votes as the second candidate," noted Mauro Schneider, chief economist with CGD Securities in Sao Paulo. "Markets should price in at least a 50 percent chance for an Aecio victory now."

In New York, American Depositary Receipts of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras jumped 14.5 percent in premarket trade.

After an initial rally, however, markets will likely remain volatile as investors nervously await new opinion polls to gauge whether Neves will be able to lure voters from other candidates, specially Marina Silva, a renowned environmentalist who finished third in the vote.

Silva on Sunday stopped short of supporting Neves, but many analysts expect most of her supporters will not shift their vote to Rousseff.

"A united opposition has, we believe, a slight edge over President Rousseff in the second round run-off on October 26," Tony Volpon, head of emerging market research for Nomura Securities, wrote in a note to clients.

