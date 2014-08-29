SAO PAULO Aug 29 Brazil's presidential
candidate Aecio Neves on Friday said the economic model of
President Dilma Rousseff failed as the economy entered a
recession in the first half of the year.
"Today is a sad day for Brazil as it just entered a
technical recession," Neves told reporters. "The truth is that
this government failed, and it failed principally in its
steering of Brazil's economy. That's why the feeling among the
majority of Brazilians is a desire for change."
Brazil's economy shrank 0.6 percent in the second quarter
from the previous period, according to government statistics
agency IBGE. The agency also revised down its estimate for first
quarter activity to a 0.2 percent contraction, meaning the
economy entered a recession, a major blow to Rousseff's already
diminishing hopes for reelection in October.
(Reporting by Pedro Belo, writing by Walter Brandimarte;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)