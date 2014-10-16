By Brad Haynes
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Oct 16 A late injection of campaign
cash is helping business-friendly opposition candidate Aecio
Neves push Brazil's presidential runoff against incumbent Dilma
Rousseff down to the wire, eroding her huge fundraising
advantage.
Many of the banks, builders and ethanol companies that led
contributions to Neves doubled down on the centrist senator last
month as his sudden polling surge ahead of a first-round vote
turned him from an also-ran into a real contender.
Total fundraising for Neves nearly doubled in September to
about 140 million reais ($58 million), according to his campaign
treasurer Jose Gregori, a former justice minister.
"We saw contributions accelerating from many of the same
donors," Gregori said in a telephone interview. "Financial
institutions, service providers and builders ... they didn't
wait until the second round of the election to give again."
The fresh cash has helped fund a flurry of campaigning by
Neves, raising the former state governor's national profile as
polls show him in a dead heat with the leftist Rousseff ahead of
the runoff election on Oct. 26.
Neves has already won over many investors and business
leaders with promises to restore fiscal discipline, clamp down
on inflation and revive struggling state-run companies in order
to pull Brazil's economy out of recession.
Still, it will be tough to overcome the fundraising lead
that Rousseff built in the early months of the race, helped by
her incumbent advantage and an initial lead in the polls.
Policies offering tax breaks and cheap loans to select
sectors of the economy have also built up a hard core of support
for the president in some industries.
Rousseff and the national committees of her Workers' Party
had raised more than 185 million reais by early September,
according to the most recent campaign finance data published by
Brazil's electoral authority.
A Workers' Party spokeswoman declined to comment on
fundraising since early September and turned down a request to
interview the treasurer of Rousseff's campaign.
Neves and his Brazilian Social Democracy Party had raised
about 71 million reais by the start of September. At the time,
he was polling around 15 percent support and looked bound for a
first-round exit, behind environmentalist icon Marina Silva.
Many of Neves' biggest backers had also supported Silva when
polls showed her with the best chance of beating Rousseff. As
Silva faded in late September under a barrage of attack ads,
however, voters and campaign donors looking for a new president
quickly consolidated behind Neves.
EAGER FOR CHANGE
An analysis of campaign finance data shows Neves has done
best with fundraising in industries unhappy over what they
perceive as Rousseff's heavy-handed policies.
Ethanol producers, for example, have protested for years
that they cannot compete against gasoline at the pump because
Rousseff's government has kept down official fuel prices and
scrapped a traditional gas tax to control inflation.
While Neves collected just one quarter of contributions to
the major presidential candidates in the most recent public
fundraising data, he was matching Rousseff dollar-for-dollar in
the ethanol industry.
Brazil's biggest sugar and ethanol trader, Copersucar,
donated 1 million reais to the Neves campaign and nothing to
Rousseff. Representatives for Copersucar and most of the other
companies mentioned in this story did not respond to questions
about their contributions.
A Neves victory would also end years of tense, often
hostile, relations between the government and private-sector
banks.
Rousseff has accused private banks of charging exorbitant
interest rates and she champions aggressive lending by public
banks in segments she considers under-served by private lenders.
One of the president's recent campaign ads warned against an
independent central bank by showing a dark room of bankers
scheming while food disappeared from a family's dinner table.
Neves has found generous support in the finance industry,
including contributions of 700,000 reais and 550,000 reais from
Banco BMG and insurance company Porto Seguro SA,
which have not donated to Rousseff.
'CORPORATE WELFARE'
The president has had far more luck with the companies that
benefited from a surge of new lending from state development
bank BNDES over the past 12 years of Workers' Party rule.
Rousseff and her predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva,
pushed BNDES to lend heavily to so-called national champions
such as brewer AmBev SA and meat packer JBS SA
, which used the subsidized loans to engineer a spree
of mergers at home and overseas.
Neves and his proposed finance minister, former central bank
president Arminio Fraga, have questioned the current role of the
BNDES, promising more transparency and the end of what they call
"corporate welfare."
Grupo JBS has given at least 25 million reais to Rousseff's
campaign, some five times its contributions to Neves, according
to the latest public data. Ambev and its subsidiaries gave over
8 million reais to Rousseff, more than twice what they offered
to the Neves campaign.
Even as Neves trailed Rousseff in fundraising among Brazil's
biggest corporations, he has garnered more than twice as much in
contributions from individual donors, due in part to his ample
support among wealthier Brazilians.
For example, Eugenio Pacelli Mattar and Jose Salim Mattar
Junior, who founded car rental agency Localiza SA,
each donated 1 million reais to Neves' party in August. The
brothers are prominent businessmen from the state of Minas
Gerais, where Neves served two terms as governor.
The largest private donation to Rousseff's campaign was
500,000 reais from Erai Maggi Scheffer, one of Brazil's biggest
soy farmers, whose billionaire cousin, Senator Blairo Borges
Maggi, is part of the president's coalition in Congress.
For both candidates, the largest source of contributions by
far is the construction industry. Big builders and engineering
companies, which profit from government-sponsored infrastructure
projects, account for about half of donations to each campaign.
Major construction groups, like donors in most industries,
steered about two of every three dollars to the incumbent.
By the start of September, builder Andrade Gutierrez had
given nearly 17 million reais to Rousseff and about 12 million
reais to Neves. OAS, the industry's biggest donor, went even
further, giving over 30 million reais to the president, more
than five times its contribution to the challenger.
But Neves' recent surge in polls may have some companies
hedging their bets.
In separate statements, representatives for Ambev and
Andrade Gutierrez said the companies aimed to support democratic
debate by donating to multiple parties based upon the political
support behind each one.
($1 = 2.43 Brazilian reais)
