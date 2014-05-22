BRASILIA May 22 President Dilma Rousseff has
recovered support among Brazilian voters but her main opponents
have also gained ground as more undecided voters make up their
minds ahead of the Oct. 5 election, according to a poll
published on Thursday.
Voter support for Rousseff rose to 40 percent in May from 37
percent in a previous poll in April, the local IBOPE polling
firm said.
Her main rival, Aécio Neves of the centrist Brazilian Social
Democracy Party, rose to 20 percent from 14 percent in April,
while Eduardo Campos, the candidate of the Brazilian Socialist
Party, advanced to 11 percent from 6 percent the month before.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by James Dalgleish)