BRASILIA, June 6 President Dilma Rousseff has
lost ground among Brazilian voters, but so have her main rivals
as Brazilian voters remain undecided ahead of the Oct. 5
election, according to a poll on Friday.
Support for Rousseff dropped to 34 percent this week from 37
percent in a previous poll a month earlier, the local Datafolha
polling firm said.
Pessimism about the economy and worsening expectations
regarding inflation and employment have hurt the approval rating
of Rousseff's government, the poll showed.
Her main rival, Aécio Neves of the centrist Brazilian Social
Democracy Party, slipped one percentage point to 19 percent,
while Eduardo Campos, the candidate of the Brazilian Socialist
Party, fell to 7 percent in the latest poll from 11 percent in
May.
The poll showed that the number of undecided voters
increased to 13 percent from 8 percent a month ago, and a full
17 percent of those interviewed said they would not vote for any
candidate.
Datafolha surveyed 4,337 people between June 3 and June 5.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage
points.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)