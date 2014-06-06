BRASILIA, June 6 President Dilma Rousseff has lost ground among Brazilian voters, but so have her main rivals as Brazilian voters remain undecided ahead of the Oct. 5 election, according to a poll on Friday.

Support for Rousseff dropped to 34 percent this week from 37 percent in a previous poll a month earlier, the local Datafolha polling firm said.

Pessimism about the economy and worsening expectations regarding inflation and employment have hurt the approval rating of Rousseff's government, the poll showed.

Her main rival, Aécio Neves of the centrist Brazilian Social Democracy Party, slipped one percentage point to 19 percent, while Eduardo Campos, the candidate of the Brazilian Socialist Party, fell to 7 percent in the latest poll from 11 percent in May.

The poll showed that the number of undecided voters increased to 13 percent from 8 percent a month ago, and a full 17 percent of those interviewed said they would not vote for any candidate.

Datafolha surveyed 4,337 people between June 3 and June 5. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)