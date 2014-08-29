BRASILIA Aug 28 Environmentalist Marina Silva
unveiled her campaign platform for Brazil's Oct. 5 presidential
election on Friday, boosted by government data that showed the
economy had fallen into a recession in the first half of this
year.
Following are her main policy proposals aimed at restoring
business confidence and investment in Brazil and putting the
country on a path to sustainable growth:
ECONOMY
Return to the basic tripod of policies that gave Brazil
financial stability a decade and a half ago: fiscal discipline,
inflation targeting and a floating exchange rate, ending central
bank intervention that has overvalued the real currency.
The inflation target remains 4.5 percent. Fiscal savings
should be enough to control inflation but will be achieved
without contingency measures. End "creative" accounting to
square government accounts.
Central bank autonomy must be established in a law that lays
down the rules on how board members are chosen and removed.
Create an independent Fiscal Responsibility Council to
oversee government accounts.
TAXES
No increases. Lower Brazil's heavy tax burden and simplify
the complex tax system, especially for companies, reducing
indirect taxes that hit revenues. Abolish taxes on investment.
Speed up the return of export tax credits. Reform inter-state
taxes.
ENERGY
Expand the role of electricity in Brazil's energy matrix.
Increase the use of renewable sources of energy, especially
solar, wind, biomass, geothermal and second-generation biofuels.
Reduce the consumption of fossil fuels.
Silva held up environmental licenses for hydroelectric dams
while serving as a minister a decade ago, but she now says they
are a fundamental source of energy for Brazil.
TRANSPORT
Deepen the state's reliance on partnerships with private
companies and concessions to build infrastructure needed to
remove logistical bottlenecks at ports and airports. More focus
on railways and river transport.
INDUSTRY
Less protection for Brazilian industry's domestic market to
spur higher productivity and innovation. Tax breaks aimed at
raising production rather than consumption.
FOREIGN POLICY
Adopt a positive agenda to revitalize relations with the
United States including expanded Brazil-U.S. trade.
TRADE
Negotiate trade agreements with the world's large economic
groups, such as the European Union and the United States, with
or without the South American trade bloc Mercosur. Push Mercosur
to draw closer to the Pacific trade bloc. Foster competition
with foreign companies to make Brazilian firms more efficient.
AGRICULTURE
Expand agricultural production through increases in
productivity instead of advancing into the rainforest.
Streamline four ministries dealing with agricultural matters.
Promote low-carbon agriculture.
