By Paulo Prada
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 1 In March 2003, three
months into her tenure as Brazil's environment minister, Marina
Silva gathered a half-dozen aides at the modernist ministry
building in Brasilia, the capital.
She told them the new government of President Luiz Inácio
Lula da Silva was about to embark on a pharaonic infrastructure
project for Brazil's arid Northeast.
The project, a still-ongoing effort to reroute water from
one of Brazil's biggest rivers, had previously been opposed by
environmentalists, including Silva herself.
Rather than explain how she would thwart the plan, however,
the former activist said she would work to make it as
sustainable as possible.
"I was shocked," says Marijane Lisboa, a former Greenpeace
director and Silva's secretary of environmental quality then.
"Instead of fighting, she was merely trying to mitigate."
Lisboa would not be the last person surprised by Silva, a
former rubber tapper and maid and now a frontrunner in Brazil's
presidential election race.
Once considered a leftist radical, the pioneer of Amazon
conservation and icon of the global environmental movement has
over the years marched steadily to the political center.
A 56-year-old-mother of four and evangelical Christian,
Silva barely trails President Dilma Rousseff in forecasts for an
expected runoff three weeks after a first round of voting on
Sunday.
She is buoyed by discontent over corruption, political
horse-trading, a stagnant economy and poor public services that
last year sparked mass protests across Brazil.
But Silva is also a pragmatic, calculating and deal-making
politician who defies efforts by rivals to cast her as
inexperienced, or worse, erratic.
After moving across three parties in recent years, Silva now
represents the second-tier Brazilian Socialist Party and vows to
expand popular social welfare programs even as she slashes
government spending.
She would pursue renewable energy programs, like biomass and
solar power, but promises to keep developing the "one-time
harvest" of offshore oil.
"Why does one activity have to come at the expense of
another?" she said during a recent interview with Reuters in Rio
de Janeiro. "A strong economy is diversified."
Silva's shift outrages some militant former followers and
former colleagues in the ruling Workers' Party.
But it attracts disparate others - fellow evangelicals, São
Paulo financiers, youth sick of the status quo.
If elected, her biggest struggle could be weaving the sundry
strands of support into a manageable harness for Brazil's
rambunctious multi-party democracy.
FROM ACTIVISM TO PRAGMATISM
In interviews, more than a dozen of those who know Silva
describe a thoughtful politician firm enough to lead but pliant
enough to bend when an opposing argument prevails. They say her
five years as minister, and political comeback since a
high-profile resignation in 2008, show her ability to set
priorities, pursue goals and compromise.
"Call her anything but dumb," says Roberto Rodrigues, a
former agriculture minister who clashed with Silva in the Lula
administration over genetically modified crops and forestry
laws. "She knows a militant cannot be president."
Silva's remarkable rise from illness and illiteracy in the
rainforest to the Senate and beyond is already political lore.
But her evolution from activist to possible president still
puzzles many who thought her incapable of the give-and-take
needed at the highest levels of politics.
In 2002, Brazilians elected Lula, a fiery former union
leader. After naming a market-friendly finance minister, who
soothed fears the president would be fiscally reckless, Lula
made Silva his second cabinet appointment, garnering praise from
conservationists worldwide.
Upon taking office in January 2003, Silva told department
heads to plot priorities for the four-year term. The previous
administration, of centrist Fernando Henrique Cardoso, had been
too busy taming Brazil's volatile economy to pay much attention
to environmental issues.
Silva held big meetings and fielded proposals for waste
policies, watershed management and parkland.
But she had one overriding concern: soaring deforestation.
Loggers and ranchers were pushing so quickly into the Amazon
that an area the size of Belgium was being destroyed annually.
Silva proposed setting targets for curbing the rate of
deforestation. She told a committee to map out a plan to reach
them and rebuffed aides who suggested such targets could doom
her politically if unmet.
"I'll deserve political failure if we don't reach them," she
said, recalls former forestry secretary João Paulo Capobianco,
still one of her closest advisors. "Whatever we do in other
areas, deforestation is the measure by which we will be judged."
Some aides complained she paid little mind to anything else.
When it came to rerouting the São Francisco river, she
offered sparse resistance, settling for a commitment that
long-polluted parts of the river be cleaned up during the
project. "If it was outside the Amazon, it was not a priority,"
says Gilney Viana, secretary for sustainable development then.
Soon, political conflicts intruded on her agenda.
Big meetings gave way to individual discussions with aides
able to help her negotiate with the rest of the administration.
"She spent more time courting Lula and other ministers than
running the ministry," recalls one aide, who asked not to be
identified because of continued ties to the government.
POWERFUL OPPONENTS
The agriculture ministry, a powerful force in one of the
world's largest exporters of crops, was particularly
problematic.
Early on, it sought to convince Lula that genetically
modified soybeans growing in southern Brazil be allowed for
sale. So-called "Maradona seeds," smuggled from Argentina, were
still illegal in Brazil but farmers planted them anyway.
Silva lobbied against their sale. She also sought to ensure
that her ministry control a new government body to regulate
genetically modified crops.
She lost on both counts.
Already, environmentalists pushed her to resign in protest.
Instead, she secured a legal change forcing manufacturers to
label foods containing genetically modified ingredients. "She
knew how to negotiate," says Beto Albuquerque, a former
congressman from the state where the soy was planted.
Once an antagonist, Albuquerque is now Silva's running mate.
Meanwhile, Silva progressed against deforestation.
Whereas the ministry had once battled alone, she convinced
12 other federal agencies, from the army to the justice
ministry, to help. The science ministry, headed by a promising
young politician named Eduardo Campos, ceded government
satellites to track clearings.
In 2006, deforestation plunged to half the rate in 2004.
The following year, soaring demand for Brazil's commodity
exports was fueling an economic boom. With re-election in sight,
a group of ministers convinced Lula to dust off a series of
long-proposed infrastructure projects, including hydroelectric
dams on Amazon tributaries.
Some ministers, including Rousseff, Lula's chief of staff,
pushed for speedy licensing. Silva resisted, angering Rousseff
and the large builders who help finance Workers' Party coffers.
When Lula was re-elected, Silva was the last existing
minister re-appointed.
In late 2007, gains against deforestation stalled, in part
because of speculation on rainforest near proposed
infrastructure sites. Silva convinced Lula to double down,
introducing measures to block credit for those caught buying or
selling goods from illegally cleared woodland.
When farmers complained, Lula considered revoking the
measures.
In May 2008, Silva resigned. "I may lose my head," she said,
"but I haven't lost my judgment."
Where some saw defeat, supporters saw wile.
"Lula could drop the measures and take the blame when
deforestation worsened," says Tasso Azevedo, a forestry engineer
who still advises Silva, "or he could keep them and take the
credit for improvement."
Lula left them intact. The pace of deforestation during his
two terms decreased by 75 percent.
'STRATEGIC VISION'
After resigning, Silva quit the Workers' Party and found a
brief home with Brazil's Green Party. More importantly, she
courted resourceful allies, especially Guilherme Leal, the
billionaire behind Natura, a cosmetics empire built
on locally-sourced ingredients, many of them from the Amazon.
Leal says he admired Silva's "strategic vision" for a
country with the world's largest rainforest and abundant sources
of water and clean energy. He also admired her political chops.
"It's in her DNA," Leal says. "She puts the knife between
her teeth and goes. Not after power for power's sake, but for
the sake of political action."
Leal financed a presidential campaign for Silva in 2010 and
joined her ticket as running mate. He also introduced her to an
influential group of economists, business people and financiers.
Now an important part of her power base, those people repel
some of Silva's former fans.
Leonardo Boff, a prominent theologian and anti-poverty
activist who has known Silva since her youth, says she has
surrounded herself with "neoliberals" - capitalist types
unpopular with some leftists.
Still, Silva surprised. She reaped 20 percent of the vote in
2010, far more than expected.
Green Party leaders were annoyed that a newcomer had
eclipsed them so Silva defected and tried to form a new party.
When a court ruled last year that the party did not meet
electoral requirements for this election, she turned to another
ally: Campos, the former science minister, by now a popular
governor and a presidential aspirant himself.
Campos made Silva his vice-presidential candidate. He then
died in a plane crash in August and Silva moved to the top of
the ticket.
At a recent rally in Rio, Silva denounced "savage marketing"
by opponents suggesting she would halt oil exploration in the
region. She chastised the Workers' Party, itself the target of
scaremongering before it came to power, for painting her as a
radical.
"I fought against lies back then," she said. "Now they want
to use the same rusty knife against me."
(Editing by Todd Benson and Kieran Murray)