RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 1 Brazil's electrical
utilities have lost their financial independence and are
dependent on the Brazilian Treasury to keep operating, the head
of the country's chief federal audit court told reporters in
Brasilia on Wednesday.
In the face of a drought, rising demand for power and delays
in building new power plants and transmission lines, the costs
of generating power in Brazil have soared, forcing the
government to arrange more than $13 billion in emergency loans
for the electricity sector to stave off bankruptcies.
Hydroelectric dam operators have been forced to buy
expensive replacement power to fulfill contracts with
distributors after water levels fell too low for generation. The
power was then sold at a loss to the distributors.
Distributors, many of which have not had access to
government-run auctions to obtain new power supplies needed to
keep up with demand, have also had to buy power on the spot
market. They often sell it at a loss because their regulated
prices are only adjusted once a year.
With elections looming some state governments have not
passed on the full increases in power costs to consumers.
