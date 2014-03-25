(Corrects name in last paragraph to Sylvie D'Apote, instead of
Apote. Corrects name of law firm in paragraph 11 to L.O.
Baptista, instead of L.O. Batista)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 24 Brazil is fighting
against time to avoid crippling power blackouts and electricity
rationing as a drought prevents the world's most water-rich
nation from recharging its hydroelectric dams.
While a decade of growth has diversified the electricity
system away from hydropower, reducing dependence on the weather,
policymakers, industrial companies and investors in the world's
seventh-largest economy may find little cause to relax.
Rio de Janeiro-based energy consultancy PSR puts the odds of
rationing at nearly 1 in 4.
"Rationing or not, the drought's impact on Brazil will be
large," said PSR Director Jose Rosenblatt. "There's no way to
avoid it."
Hydro reservoirs, which generate two-thirds of Brazil's
power, are at near-record lows. To keep the lights on and
factories open, all of the country's main thermal power plants
are running full throttle as an estimated 600,000 visitors
prepare to arrive for the June start of the soccer World Cup.
The situation is already testing the government of President
Dilma Rousseff as October's presidential election nears. [ID:
nL2N0LC1CV]
The administration said on March 13 that it expected to pay
12 billion reais ($5.2 billion) in 2014 to rescue utilities
forced to pay record-high prices to replace cheap hydro with
more-expensive power from natural gas, coal and oil plants.
That will probably drive up inflation this year and next. At
nearly 6 percent, the rate is close to the top of the
government's target band. If the 2001-2002 drought is any guide,
Brazil's expected 1.7 percent 2014 growth rate could fall to 1
percent or less, according to Brazilian bank BTG Pactual SA.
Rationing, the bank says, is the worst option, but higher
power prices for a steel mill or mine would cut corporate profit
almost as much as surely as assembly lines or shops shut by
rationing.
For Rousseff, even more is at stake. Without rain, her
re-election chances may narrow despite a strong early lead in
polls.
"The credibility of the government rests on Rousseff's
handling of the drought," said Guilherme Schmidt, an energy
industry lawyer and partner at L.O. Baptista in Rio de Janeiro
"For Rousseff, this is personal."
The government blames the problem on "Sao Pedro", which is
Portuguese for St. Peter, the heavenly agent Brazilians
associate with rain. But many analysts say the problem has as
much to do with government policy as it does with precipitation.
"Rain is a factor, but not the only one," said Joao Carlos
Mello, president of Sao Paulo energy consultancy Thymos Energia.
"It's also failed policies and poor management."
THE ENERGY PRESIDENT
Since the 2001-2002 crisis, energy policy has been a major
issue for the government, and no major Brazilian politician is
more linked to the issue than Rousseff.
The last crisis forced the government to order consumers to
cut electricity use by 20 percent or face blackouts. Anger at
rationing helped Rousseff's predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva, win the first of two terms as president.
As Lula's energy minister and then his chief of staff,
Rousseff was determined to avoid another rationing crisis.
Images of new power lines and massive hydroelectric plants
figure prominently in her campaign to win a second four-year
term in October.
In September 2012, she added another goal: to cut
residential electricity costs by 20 percent. Hydro-dam operators
were allowed to renew expiring leases on key assets early, but
only if they slashed prices. The move, popular politically,
caused electricity shares to plunge. Many now worry that
state-run Eletrobras and other utilities will not
have the cash to finance investments needed to meet rising
demand.
While Rousseff's cuts are still in place, the timing of
annual rate reviews means the higher cost of replacement power
will hit utility bills after the election.
Rates could rise up to 20 percent, which would wipe out the
popular 2012 cuts that were part of Rousseff's efforts to expand
consumption, especially for poorer Brazilians.
On one level, she has succeeded. The system is more robust
than in 2002, when about 80 percent of Brazil's electricity
capacity was hydro. Today, hydro makes up 68 percent, a share
that is still one of the world's highest.
"We have been building new capacity at a rate faster than
growth in demand," said Mauricio Tomalsquim, president of the
EPE, the government's energy planning and research company.
"This has been a bad year for rain, but our simulations for
rainfall show that rationing is highly unlikely."
RATIONING RISK RISING
Without the new gas, coal and oil capacity built since 2002,
Brazil would already be turning off the lights.
In February, reservoirs in Brazil's Southeast and Central
West, the country's top industrial and agricultural regions,
were only 35 percent full, compared with a 15-year average of 66
percent for the month. More than halfway through normally rainy
March, water levels are still at 35 percent.
To ease the shortfall, the Southeast-Central West region,
home to 60 percent of Brazil's demand, put an average of 6,260
megawatts of thermal power onto the grid in February, enough for
9 million people.
But that may not be enough. Thirty percent of the
government's planned capacity is behind schedule, and some
plants sit idle for lack of transmission lines, PSR says.
Without more rain, Brazil ought to order a 5 percent power
cut between May and October, a period covering the World Cup and
elections, BTG Pactual said in a March 17 report.
"Adjusted for days of hydro demand, the situation of
Brazil's reservoirs is worse than in 2001, when rationing was
unavoidable," the report said. Steelmakers Gerdau SA
and Usiminas SA are among the most likely to suffer
from higher electricity costs or rationing.
In a worst-case scenario, putting off rationing could lead
to cuts to as much as 20 percent, the report said.
But even without rationing, the cost of replacement power
would probably exceed the combined cash flow of the country's
distribution utilities, said Paulo Pedro, executive president of
Abrade, Brazil's large power users association. Consumers and
taxpayers would help pay the bill.
The government, though, shows little concern. The energy
minister rates the rationing risk at "zero." Even government
critics say Brazil has a good, if falling, chance to avoid cuts.
In January, PSR put the risk of a cut of 4 percent or more at
17.5 percent. In February that rose to 23.8 percent.
"What should be a technical problem is now an economic and
political problem," said Sylvie D'Apote, partner and director of
Prysma, a Rio de Janeiro energy research group. "Rousseff will
do everything to put off the impact until after elections."
($1 = 2.3249 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)