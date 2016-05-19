BRASILIA May 19 The lower house of Brazil's
Congress approved late on Wednesday a government measure to
extend a compliance deadline and boost subsidies for power
distributors in northern Brazil, including subsidiaries of state
electricity utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA
.
The measure lengthens a deadline to 10 years from five for
seven power utilities in northern Brazil to comply with
regulations from the electricity watchdog Aneel as a condition
to retain their operating licenses, a statement from the lower
house said.
Four of those companies are controlled by Eletrobras, as the
state-controlled holding company is known.
The measure, which still needs to be approved by the Senate,
increases the amount of subsidies some of those power
distributors could receive from the government related to the
share of energy they buy from thermal power plants.
Some distributors in northern Brazil are not connected to
the national grid and need to buy energy from thermal power
generators, which are subsidized by the federal government to
make power more affordable to the area's consumers.
The program approved by the house was first implemented as a
provisional measure by the government last December. It requires
congressional approval to become law.
Some congressmen view it as an initiative to help
Eletrobras, which is heavily indebted.
An Aneel report estimated the measure could increase
subsidies to the seven power generators by 14.5 billion reais
($4.05 billion) by 2020, the lower house statement said.
($1 = 3.5817 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Marcelo Teixeira Editing by W
Simon)