BRIEF-AIA Group's Chief Executive Mark tucker to retire
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
BRASILIA, July 30 Banco Bradesco SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA have agreed to extend new loans to power distributors, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday, asking not to be named because the loans had not been announced.
Bradesco, Santander, Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Economica Federal will lend 3.5 billion reais ($1.6 billion) and state development bank BNDES will lend 3.5 billion reais in a move that should be finalized in the first half of August, the source said.
($1 = 2.25 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
BERLIN, March 12 Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will begin a 25-hour strike on Monday, their trade union said on Sunday, stepping up action in a pay dispute that has already caused the cancellation of around 1,000 flights.
March 10 Bank shares have been the runaway winners of the post-election U.S. stock market boom as investors wagered that higher interest rates, lighter regulation, lower taxes and faster economic growth would boost profits for lenders.