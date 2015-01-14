BRASILIA Jan 14 Brazil wants a group of banks
to lengthen the maturities on 17.8 billion reais ($6.8 billion)
of emergency loans to electricity distributors to offset a
potential surge in consumer rates, Mines and Energy Minister
Eduardo Braga said on Wednesday.
Negotiations between power distributors, the government and
banks will only start once electricity industry watchdog Aneel
approves a round of extraordinary rate revisions, Braga told
reporters in Brasilia.
"Once Aneel decides on the issue of rates, there will be a
redesign of the sector's remuneration scheme," Braga said. "With
that, distributors will be able to, with the help of the state
or not, sit down and talk with the banks."
About 13 banks, three of them state-owned, teamed up to
extend credit to the ailing sector last year. The revisions
depend on the individual requests by each distributor, and could
take place in the net few weeks.
Though Brazil has the world's largest fresh water supply,
low water levels over the past couple of years have undermined
its power system. The country gets more than two-thirds of its
electricity from hydropower.
This has driven up the cost of alternative power and
squeezed distributors' cash flow. They can only pass higher
costs onto consumers once-a-year after rate reviews by a
government wary of stoking inflation.
In Brazil's southeast and central west, a region responsible
for 70 percent of the country's hydroelectric generation and the
bulk of its use, water levels are at less than 20 percent of
maximum, the lowest level for January in at least 15 years and
below levels that led to power rationing between 2001 and 2002.
($1 = 2.65 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Alan Crosby)