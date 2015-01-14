BRASILIA Jan 14 Brazil wants a group of banks to lengthen the maturities on 17.8 billion reais ($6.8 billion) of emergency loans to electricity distributors to offset a potential surge in consumer rates, Mines and Energy Minister Eduardo Braga said on Wednesday.

Negotiations between power distributors, the government and banks will only start once electricity industry watchdog Aneel approves a round of extraordinary rate revisions, Braga told reporters in Brasilia.

"Once Aneel decides on the issue of rates, there will be a redesign of the sector's remuneration scheme," Braga said. "With that, distributors will be able to, with the help of the state or not, sit down and talk with the banks."

About 13 banks, three of them state-owned, teamed up to extend credit to the ailing sector last year. The revisions depend on the individual requests by each distributor, and could take place in the net few weeks.

Though Brazil has the world's largest fresh water supply, low water levels over the past couple of years have undermined its power system. The country gets more than two-thirds of its electricity from hydropower.

This has driven up the cost of alternative power and squeezed distributors' cash flow. They can only pass higher costs onto consumers once-a-year after rate reviews by a government wary of stoking inflation.

In Brazil's southeast and central west, a region responsible for 70 percent of the country's hydroelectric generation and the bulk of its use, water levels are at less than 20 percent of maximum, the lowest level for January in at least 15 years and below levels that led to power rationing between 2001 and 2002.

