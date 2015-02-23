BRIEF-Verizon to redeem debt securities
* Verizon - will redeem $514 million of 6.100pct notes due 2018 and $533 million of 5.50pct notes due 2018 on April 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Feb 23 Commercial banks are expected to agree on terms of a loan to help Brazil's ailing electricity distribution companies by next month, the president of power clearinghouse CCEE said on Monday. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Editing by Chris Reese)
MUMBAI, March 23 India's finance ministry has called bankers into a meeting on Friday to discuss setting up a new facility to absorb surplus cash in the banking system, according to a letter sent to all heads of lenders seen by Reuters on Thursday.