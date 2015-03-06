(Adds BNDES, paragraph 6)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Leonardo Goy
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, March 6 Brazil's three
biggest private-sector banks want to participate in the
structuring of an emergency loan to bolster the nation's power
distributors as long as borrowing costs reflect higher risks and
a longer maturity, three sources with direct knowledge of the
negotiations said on Friday.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA
and Banco Santander Brasil SA are willing
to take part in a syndicate of state and private-sector banks
that would provide an additional 3.15 billion reais ($1 billion)
in credit to the sector, said two of the sources, who requested
anonymity because the negotiations are under way.
State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa
Econômica Federal have also shown their intentions to
participate, a third source said. Representatives of the banks
and the government declined to comment.
Besides the new loan, the government wants those and other
lenders that participated in a similar deal a year ago to
renegotiate terms by extending the repayment time through at
least 2017, the sources added. The government wants maturities
extended to six years from two years currently, but banks seem
unreceptive to that idea, the second source added.
"Everything is possible as long as the issue of the return
remains at the forefront of talks," the first source said.
Last year, 13 banks, three of them state-owned, teamed up to
lend about 18 billion reais in two portions to the ailing
sector. Borrowing costs for both portions stood at 1.9 percent
and 2.35 percent above the nation's CDI interbank rate,
respectively.
State development bank BNDES, which participated in last
year's loans, could join the deal to help the other banks manage
their exposure to the sector, a fourth source said.
Utilities piled up large debts after a government-mandated
reduction in power rates, and they had to buy electricity in the
spot market to maintain supplies. Brazil is facing one of its
toughest energy crises ever.
Customers will repay the utilities as tariffs rise to adjust
to more-expensive power generation. The loans are intended to
help the companies fund operations until the money from higher
rates enter their coffers.
With reservoirs at very low levels following a three-year
drought, Brazil had to resort to an expensive network of thermal
power plants to secure electricity supplies lately. Energy
rationing is still a possibility, although the situation has
improved a bit after strong rains in February.
($1 = 3.059 Brazilian reais)
