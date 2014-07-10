BRASILIA, July 10 The Brazilian government and a
group of commercial banks are currently in talks to extend one
or more loans to help Brazil's struggling electricity
distributors cope with the impact of dry weather, s source with
direct knowledge of the negotiations said on Thursday.
The loans, which could exceed 2 billion reais ($900
million), will go to privately owned industry clearinghouse
CCEE. In recent months, a group of ten banks extended an 11
billion real credit line to CCEE, which buys and sells
electricity in the spot market.
($1 = 2.22 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)