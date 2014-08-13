SAO PAULO Aug 13 Another five commercial
lenders agreed to join a syndicate of banks that will extend an
additional 6.58 billion reais ($2.9 billion) in emergency credit
to Brazilian electricity distributors as drought causes power
rates to soar, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The new banks include JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of
America Corp, Credit Suisse Group AG, banco do
Estado de Rio Grande do Sul SA, and state bank Banco
do Brasilia, the ministry said in a statement.
Banks originally participating in the loan syndication
included Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA, Banco
Santander Brasil SA, Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Citigroup Inc and
state-run lenders BNDES, Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Econômica
Federal.
