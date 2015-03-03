BRASILIA, March 3 Brazil's mines and energy minister, Eduardo Braga, said on Tuesday that a group of commercial lenders could agree on terms of a 3.15 billion real ($1.07 billion) loan to electricity distribution companies as early as this month.

About a dozen local and foreign banks met with government officials and representatives from the utilities on Monday in Sao Paulo to discuss potential terms for the transaction, Braga told reporters in Brasilia.

"Some relevant progress was made during yesterday's meeting. ... I'm hopeful this issue will be resolved this month," he said.

About 13 banks, three of them state-owned, teamed up to extend credit to the ailing sector last year. Two sources at some banks that participated in last year's emergency loans recently told Reuters that a longer maturity would probably lead to an increase in borrowing costs, which currently stand at 2.35 percent above the nation's CDI interbank rate.

Power distributors piled up large debts in the wake of a reduction in electricity rates, and they had to buy electricity in the spot market to maintain supplies. Brazil is currently facing one of its toughest energy crises ever.

With reservoirs at very low levels following a three-year drought, Brazil had to resort to an expensive network of thermal power plants to secure power supplies lately. Energy rationing is still a possibility, although Braga said the situation has improved a bit after good rains in February.

The utilities will be repaid by consumers as tariffs rise to adjust to more expensive power generation. The loans aim to help them temporarily fund operations until the money from consumer and industrial rates enter their coffers.

Besides the new loan, the government wants the banks to renegotiate the terms of previous loans to the sector, by extending the repayment time. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Leslie Adler)