SAO PAULO, April 5 Brazilian electricity
distributors said they have signed contracts to purchase more
power than they need from generators, threatening big financial
losses for them as the deepening recession eats into demand for
energy in Latin America's largest economy.
Abradee, the association that represents the electricity
distribution sector, said on Tuesday the excess supply of
electric energy could undermine demand for future energy from
generation projects to be sold in auction on April 29.
Brazil's steep economic slowdown combined with a sharp
increase in electric energy rates in 2015 has quashed demand,
leaving distributors with contracted energy supplies that could
lead to billions in reais in losses, Abradee President Nelson
Fonseca Leite said.
The association estimates that distributors now hold supply
contracts that represent 113.3 percent of expected demand in
2016, up from contracts representing 107.1 percent previously.
"There was a very accentuated deterioration in the
recession... we are seeing a drop in demand that is greater than
seen in December," Leite said.
The association has 51 companies as members and accounts for
95 percent of Brazil's electricity distribution market.
The government's energy research company Epe said in late
March that energy consumption in Brazil fell by 5.1 percent in
February from a year earlier, with a decline in all sectors.
The April 29 new energy auction for generation projects that
are expected to be completed by 2021 may be called off by the
government due to lack of interest, Leite said.
"As this question of oversupply of energy contracted by
distributors will carry on for the coming years, it (the
auction) will be unnecessary... (Demand) ought to be weak," he
said.
