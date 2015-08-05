BRIEF-Aecom says entered amendment no. 4 to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Aecom - on March 31, co entered amendment no. 4 to credit agreement that amended co's credit agreement, dated October 17, 2014 - SEC filing
SAO PAULO Aug 5 State power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA said on Wednesday that the chief executive officer of its nuclear power unit, Othon Luiz Pinheiro da Silva, stepped down days after being detained over accusations that he has been involved in a corruption scandal.
Pinheiro da Silva had asked the utility, known as Eletrobras, for a leave of absence from the post of CEO of Eletronuclear before being jailed. Pedro José Diniz de Figueiredo, currently chief operating officer at Eletronuclear, will replace Pinheiro da Silva on an acting basis. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Terraform Global - on March 31, co's unit permanently reduced to $0, terminated revolving commitments under its credit & guaranty agreement - SEC filing
* Wabash National says its 3.375 pct convertible senior notes due 2018 are convertible during current calendar quarter ending June 30, 2017