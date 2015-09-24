(Adds context on problems facing power distributors)
SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Brazil's state-run power
utility Eletrobras is in talks with Brazilian banks
to secure a loan of 1 billion reais (250 million) to rescue some
of its indebted power distribution subsidiaries, the company
said on Thursday.
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is
officially known, said it is negotiating with both public and
private banks, but declined to name the institutions or detail
terms of the deal.
Eletrobras expects to receive a first tranche of 250 million
reais by Nov. 30 and the remaining 750 million reais during the
first half of next year, according to a document the company
sent to Brazil's power regulator Aneel.
Northeastern power distributors controlled by Eletrobras
frequently report losses stemming from fraud and consumer
defaults. One of them, Ceal of Alagoas state, recently failed to
pay for energy it received through Brazil's power trading
chamber CCEE due to lack of cash.
Eletrobras has plans to sell some of its distributors and is
trying to improve their financial situation before it offers
them to the market.
($1 = 3.97 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira;
Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Bernard Orr)