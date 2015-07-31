(Adds details of investigation)
By Leonardo Goy
BRASILIA, July 31 Two senior executives at
Brazil's state-run power company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras
SA told Reuters on Friday that they had requested
leave as a corruption investigation sweeps the country's largest
electric utility.
Valter Cardeal, head of generation at the holding company
known as Eletrobras, and Adhemar Palocci, head of planning and
engineering at the Eletronuclear unit, denied reports of their
alleged involvement in a bribery scheme at the company.
On Tuesday, Brazilian police arrested two executives
involved in building a nuclear power plant for Eletrobras,
pulling the utility into a corruption scandal that has engulfed
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
"Operation Radioactivity" has focused on the Eletronuclear
division, which is building a third nuclear-power reactor at
Angra dos Reis, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) west of Rio de
Janeiro.
"We want to let the internal investigation run its course
without disruptions," said Palocci, brother of the former
finance minister, Antonio Palocci, who served as chief of staff
to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Law firm Hogan Lovells is expected to wrap up its internal
probe for Eletrobras in October.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by
Christian Plumb and Jeffrey Benkoe)