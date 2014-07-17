BRASILIA, July 17 China's demand for executive
jets is stabilizing after it weakened earlier in the year and
should recover with more force in the future, the chief
executive officer of Brazilian planemaker Embraer
said on Thursday.
CEO Frederico Curado told Reuters in Brasilia that demand
for those jets in China had grown too rapidly in the last three
years.
"I think that now we will have more stability and in the
medium-to-long term it (demand) will grow firmer because we are
amidst an adjustment in cargo capacity," Curado said after the
presidents of China and Brazil signed a raft of agreements to
deepen commercial ties.
As part of the pacts Embraer agreed to sell 60 E-190
commercial passenger jets to China in a deal worth $3.2 billion
at list price.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)