April 15 The Brazilian government freed up about
120 million reais ($39 million) of a debt owed to planemaker
Embraer SA, Defense Minister Jacques Wagner said on
Wednesday.
The payment date for the remainder of the debt with Embraer,
which ranges between 600 million reais and 700 million reais,
has not been decided and depends on an ongoing government budget
reduction plan, Wagner added. He noted that the government is
asking Saab AB to lend 10 fighter jets to help security for the
2016 Olympics that will take place in Rio de Janeiro.
