* KC-390 pricing will make rivals "uncomfortable"
* Embraer says firm orders to start in 1st qtr of 2014
By Brad Haynes
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 9 Brazilian planemaker
Embraer SA is looking to shock rivals with the price
of its KC-390 military transport plane when it starts booking
firm orders within the next 12 months, according to a senior
executive.
Luiz Carlos Aguiar, the head of Embraer's defense unit, made
clear in an interview ahead of the LAAD defense show that starts
in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, that the company's strategy was
aggressive.
"In terms of price, we're going to make the competition
uncomfortable. They're going to be astonished," he said, but
declined to be more specific on the price of the cargo jet under
development, citing various options that will affect costs.
The confident tone highlights Embraer's growing ambitions
for the KC-390, which aims to replace aging versions of Lockheed
Martin Corp's C-130 Hercules. The Brazilian aircraft
received a vote of confidence last year when Boeing Co
agreed to joint sales.
Embraer is expected to lay out an expanded assessment of the
potential market for the airplane at a news conference later on
Tuesday. The company initially estimated global demand for 700
new military cargo planes by 2025 worth more than $50 billion.
Last month, Brazil's air force wrapped up the KC-390's
critical design review, finalizing details of its layout and
performance. It also allowed the planemaker to move ahead with
making prototypes and formalizing sales.
Embraer expects to book its first firm orders by the first
quarter of next year, Aguiar said. The company already has
letters of intent for 60 planes from Brazil, Colombia, Portugal,
Argentina, Chile and the Czech Republic.
More than 70 countries are potential customers for the
KC-390, Aguiar said, adding that Embraer's traditional strength
in Latin America, Africa and South Asia will continue to guide
its commercial strategy on the cargo jet.