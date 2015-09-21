BRASILIA, Sept 21 Brazilian energy company
Energisa said on Monday it reached a deal with state development
bank BNDES and a group of banks to raise 2.5 billion reais
($627.46 million) to strengthen its capital structure and expand
its network of subsidiaries.
The financing for Energisa, owner of 13 power distribution
concessionaires, will be structured via a capital increase worth
250 million reais by the company's main shareholders. Banks Itau
Unibanco, Bradesco, BTG Pactual, Citibank
and BNDES will give Energisa a loan of 1.250 billion
reais.
The plan also includes the sale of up to 1 billion reais in
bonds with the guarantee of BNDES's investment holding company,
BNDESPar.
"The operation is in line with the company's needs to invest
in the electricity sector," Energisa's vice president of
finances, Mauricio Botelho, told Reuters.
Botelho said that half of the money raised, or about 1.250
billion reais, will be invested in concessionaires bought from
Grupo Rede.
($1 = 3.9843 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by
Leslie Adler)