SAO PAULO, July 26 Energisa SA, Brazil's
sixth-largest power distributor, is expected on Tuesday to price
an offering of units at 18.50 reais each, closer to the upper
end of a suggested range, two sources familiar with the deal
said.
The company is seeking to place 61.5 million units, a blend
of common and preferred shares, in the offering. According to
the sources, who requested anonymity because the deal is in the
works, investors have placed bids worth between seven and eight
times the amount of units on offer.
Energisa wanted to price the offering between 16 reais and
20 reais per unit.
