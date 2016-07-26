SAO PAULO, July 26 Energisa SA, Brazil's sixth-largest power distributor, is expected on Tuesday to price an offering of units at 18.50 reais each, closer to the upper end of a suggested range, two sources familiar with the deal said.

The company is seeking to place 61.5 million units, a blend of common and preferred shares, in the offering. According to the sources, who requested anonymity because the deal is in the works, investors have placed bids worth between seven and eight times the amount of units on offer.

Energisa wanted to price the offering between 16 reais and 20 reais per unit. (Reporting by Paula Arend Laier and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Paul Simao)