By Luciano Costa
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO May 17 Brazil's electricity watchdog
Aneel expects a further delay in the construction of 6,000
kilometers of power lines licensed to Abengoa SA,
raising concern over the reliability of the country's grid as a
massive new dam comes online, according to an internal document
seen by Reuters.
Abengoa halted construction of the transmission lines in
2015 amid a financial crisis at its headquarters in Spain which
was followed by a bankruptcy filing at its units operating in
Brazil.
Aneel has been trying ever since to revoke the licenses
granted to Abengoa and offer the project, which it estimates
will require some 8 billion reais ($2.55 billion) in additional
spending, to another investor. But Abengoa has won court rulings
allowing it to keep the assets and sell them as its Brazilian
unit tries to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
"Aneel does not expect the installations in question to be
operational by 2022. There is also uncertainty in relation to
the progress of the works beyond that date," the document said.
Abengoa, whose original timeline had called for part of the
transmission lines to already be up and running and the rest to
be completed by 2018, did not immediately return requests for
comment.
The document signals the regulator's concern over the
security and reliability of the national power grid as Brazil's
massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, with capacity to generate
11,233 megawatt of electricity, becomes fully operational by
2019.
Even if licenses are sold to a third party during the
bankruptcy proceedings, Aneel does not think construction of the
lines can be completed by 2022, the document dated April 26
said.
Abengoa's unfinished lines would serve to distribute Belo
Monte electricity as well as power generated at windpower plants
based in Brazil's Northeast.
Bidders including State Grid Corp of China,
Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA and
Equatorial Energia SA have publicly expressed
interest in acquiring Abengoa's assets.
In the Aneel document, the regulator recommends that the
government study operating the nationwide power grid without
Abengoa's lines, which could involve issuance of licenses for
new projects.
($1 = 3.1331 reais)
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by
Christian Plumb and David Gregorio)