RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 2 A failure affecting four transmission lines left four Brazilian regions partially without electricity on Friday, highlighting the growing strain on the nation's power infrastructure.

The problem also hampered power generation at hydroelectric dam Itaipu, one of the world's biggest, the National Electricity System Operator said in a statement.

The outage affected all seven states in Brazil's southern and southeastern regions and another three in the North and the Midwest, the agency, known as ONS, said. An estimated 3,000 megawatts of energy were lost as a result of the outage, it added.

Infrastructure bottlenecks, including limited airport capacity and lack of adequate road networks, have become an increasing concern as Brazil's economy grows rapidly and the country prepares to host the 2014 World Cup soccer championship and the 2016 Olympics.

The failure in late 2009 of a transmission line linking Itaipu to the rest of the electrical grid left more than half of Brazil's states without power for about 12 hours and renewed attention on the need for greater investment.

In February, a similar problem also left eight northeastern states with no electricity for almost a day. (Reporting by Fabio Couto; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Carol Bishopric)