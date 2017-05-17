SAO PAULO May 17 Brazilian electricity regulator Aneel is looking to hire Mandarin translation services, according to the Wednesday edition of the federal gazette, underscoring Chinese investors' fast-growing importance to the country's energy sector.

The contract also includes translation of the regulator's webpage into English and Spanish, languages in which the bidding documents for power generation and transmission projects will also be published.

The hiring of Mandarin services shows the government is keen to lure even more investment from China to Brazil's power sector, which has gone through a wave of mergers and acquisitions led by Chinese firms.

"The move is associated with the attraction of foreign capital to the Brazilian electricity sector," the regulator told Reuters, highlighting the role of China and other countries.

State Grid Corp of China, which arrived in Brazil in 2010, is already one of the largest industry players after recently closing the acquisition of CPFL Energia SA.

China Three Gorges Corp is also gaining ground through a series of major acquisitions, including the former Brazilian operations of U.S.-based Duke Energy Corp.

($1 = 3.13 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Andrew Hay)