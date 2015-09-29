By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA, Sept 29
BRASILIA, Sept 29 Greenpeace called on Brazilian
authorities on Tuesday to reject an environmental assessment for
a hydroelectric dam on the Tapajos River in the Amazon because
it was a "marketing tool" that disregarded the indigenous people
living along its banks.
Bidding for construction of the large Sao Luiz do Tapajos
dam has been postponed until next year by Brazil's government
because it has not obtained a license from environmental agency
IBAMA due to differences over indigenous rights.
Greenpeace commissioned scientists to study an environmental
impact assessment presented by state-run Eletrobras,
Brazil's largest power utility holding, and a group of other
electricity companies. The scientists concluded that the
assessment had minimized the impact of the dam, the first of
three planned on the Tapajos River.
"The EIA looks like a marketing tool and not a source of
information," the Greenpeace report said. It said a deeper study
would show the dam was not feasible environmentally or socially.
Greenpeace said the Munduruku people, the largest indigenous
group in the Tapajos basin with around 12,000 living along the
river, had not been consulted in the planning of the dam.
Philip Fearnside, one of the nine scientists commissioned by
Greenpeace and an expert on the Amazon and climate change, said
that was shocking considering 11.7 million hectares of Munduruku
territory will be flooded, including places they hold as sacred,
said
"Dams are decided in Brazil with no consideration of their
social and environmental impact, only financial criteria,"
Fearnside said at the presentation of the Greenpeace report.
A federal prosecutor at the event, Deborah Duprat, called
the environmental impact assessment a "lie" and a "fraud."
The companies led by Eletrobras that are behind the hydro
project said they could not comment on the Greenpeace report
because they did not have access to it.
The Tapajos dam, which will generate about 4,000 MW on
average depending on river levels, is a priority for President
Dilma Rousseff's government as it strives to cover Brazil's
growing energy deficit.
But the project is already getting caught in controversy
over indigenous and environmental issues that delayed the
building of the Belo Monte dam on the Xingu River.
Speaking to reporters at the United Nations on Saturday,
Rousseff said hydro power was an environmentally friendly source
of energy and a country as big as Brazil had no choice but to
continue building dams.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)