By Luciano Costa
| SAO PAULO, July 20
SAO PAULO, July 20 Large private and foreign
groups will displace Brazil's state-led power companies in
upcoming energy auctions, causing consumer electricity bills to
rise as the BNDES development bank cuts long-standing loan
subsidies for the domestic industry.
Maria Silvia Bastos Marques, chief executive of state-owned
BNDES, said recently the bank will curtail its role in the
September transmission line and October power plant auctions.
Analysts say greater participation of foreign investors and
lenders will make Brazil's already costly electricity rates even
more dear for consumers, but add that fewer state-led
investments will increase efficiency in the sector
The cuts in subsidies offered by the Rio de Janeiro-based
bank have been widely seen as inevitable, given Brazil's budget
crisis and recession.
China's State Grid, Europe's ENGIE and
the United States' AES Corp are expected to be some of
the large foreign companies to be active in the coming
auctions, as subsidiaries for the government's cash-strapped
energy holding company, Eletrobras, rein in
ambitions.
BNDES, Brazil's largest provider of bank loans with terms of
more than a year, has long been used by the federal government
to direct economic growth and industrial development. BNDES
subsidies have also helped local companies compete against
foreign rivals, which frequently have access to cheaper credit.
Disbursements from BNDES for the electricity generation and
distribution industries reached an all-time high of 22.3 billion
reais ($6.85 billion) in 2015, rising from 8.8 billion reais in
2002.
Specialists told Reuters the type of investors in the energy
industry, which has benefited from generous, below-market
interest rates on loans, will change drastically in the short
term.
"Initially this will be a shock to the market, which had
counted on BNDES. It will at first take the wind out of the
drive to participate in the auctions," said Edvaldo Santana,
former director of the energy sector regulator Aneel.
Concern about BNDES' lending cuts has been rising since late
2015.
Although bank's rules allow BNDES to finance up to 70
percent of energy sector investments, few companies or
investment groups have received more than half their financing
from BNDES, forcing them to issue convertible debt to cover the
rest of their needs.
Erik Reto, director of Sao Paulo-based Excelencia Energetica
consultants, said the change will require higher rates of return
on investment in the auctions - meaning higher energy costs for
consumers - in order to attract investors.
"As a consequence of ending the former policy (of
subsidizing investment heavily), prices will have to rise. If
not, there will be no investment," Reto said.
With the retreat of BNDES, however, investments in the
energy sector will become more efficient, said Gabriel Fiuza, a
business professor in Rio de Janeiro at IBMEC and the Getulio
Vargas Foundation.
"There will be more agents: Private banks, investors and
insurers. You create conditions not only to stimulate capital
markets but to improve the quality of the investors, the
projects and the investments," he said.
Initially, competition will decline as large private groups,
mostly foreign investors with greater access to credit, dominate
the auctions and are more selective about the projects in which
they invest.
"Only big private investors will be able to play. The state
companies lack financing for this. When things calm down, the
state companies will come back slowly," said Santana.
($1 = 3.2554 Brazilian reais)
(Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Jeb Blount and Steve
Orlofsky)