(Adds background on cost of generation deficit)

SAO PAULO Aug 20 Brazil's electricity regulator Aneel wants drought-struck hydroelectric dam operators to receive 10.3 billion reais ($3 billion) as compensation for a deficit in their delivery of energy in recent years, a director of the agency said on Thursday.

Director Tiago de Barros Correia said the regulator will require that the dam operators reduce the price of energy they produce by 10 percent in exchange for the compensation.

Brazilian hydroelectric operators have had to turn to the spot energy markets to buy power to cover their delivery contracts in the past two years due to a series of droughts that have depleted their reservoirs.

Spot energy was selling at record highs throughout 2014, which caused hydro-generation companies to rack up massive debts, which Aneel is trying to address. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Christian Plumb and Dan Grebler)