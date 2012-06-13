RIO DE JANEIRO, June 13 There is no chance of
Brazil raising domestic fuel prices this year, given the recent
drop in international crude prices, Energy Minister Edison Lobao
told reporters on Wednesday.
The gap between global fuel prices and
government-controlled prices in the Brazilian market has led to
losses at the refining division of state-led oil company
Petrobras. Lobao also dismissed the possibility of
scrapping local content requirements for capital spending by
Petrobras.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Leila Coimbra; Writing by Brad
Haynes; Editing by David Gregorio)