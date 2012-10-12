* Control of troubled power company depends on restructuring
* Rede Energia in turmoil after regulator seized eight units
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 11 Grupo Rede Energia
has signed a letter of understanding for the possible
sale of the troubled Brazilian power company to two other
Brazilian utilities.
In a securities filing late on Thursday, Grupo Rede Energia
said CPFL Energia and Equatorial Energia
will seek to buy stakes if an ongoing restructuring plan for the
debt-laden holding company is approved by Brazil's electricity
regulator.
If the sale is completed, the statement added, CPFL and
Equatorial - both holding companies with power concessions in
multiple Brazilian states - together would take control of Rede
Energia.
Details of any transaction also depend on the turnaround
plan's approval.
In late August, Brazilian energy regulator Aneel seized
eight units of Rede Energia in efforts to prevent a halt in
electricity service in six states.
The units, power distributors spread throughout the country,
are all suffering from serious financial and operational
problems.
Equatorial in September agreed to acquire Celpa, the only
Rede Energia unit the regulator had not seized, for the token
value of 1 real. Celpa, a power distributor in the northeastern
state of Para, was already under bankruptcy restructuring when
the regulator seized the other units.
($1 = 2.04 Brazilian reais)
